By Alexei Anishchuk
LAURA, Russia, Oct 24 Russian President Vladimir
Putin issued a plea to the European Union and United States on
Friday, asking them to help cash-strapped Ukraine raise funds to
pay for Russian gas purchases and warning about escalation of
the gas crisis.
He also said he hoped a deal would be reached next week with
Ukraine to end a long-running dispute in which Moscow has halted
natural gas supplies to Kiev, part of the row at the heart of
deepest East-West rift since the Cold War.
The Russian and Ukrainian energy ministers are expected to
hold more talks with the European Commission in Brussels next
week on the dispute over Ukraine's unpaid bills and the price
Kiev pays for its gas.
One issue at the talks - which have dragged on since June,
when Russian stopped gas flows to Ukraine due to unpaid bills -
was Ukraine's inability to raise enough financing during a
conflict with pro-Russian separatists in the east of the
country.
Putin said that Ukraine owed Russia $4.5 billion for gas
supplies in the end of 2013 and in 2014. Ukraine has said it set
aside $3.1 billion to cover Russian gas purchases, which is not
enough to make a prepayment and redeem part of the
debt.
"We took upon ourselves a huge responsibility and risks. We
think that it is absolutely fair that these risks be shared with
us by the European or American partners," Putin told an informal
group of experts on Russia that includes many Western
specialists critical of him.
"Let them give $1.5 billion, at least for a month," he said,
adding that he personally asked Russian gas exporter Gazprom
not to claim the $4.5 billion outstanding debt at
once.
He urged the European Union and the International Monetary
Fund to give Ukraine a bridge loan to settle the gas dispute
with Russia before Kiev gets a $3 billion tranche from the IMF
in January.
"Help Ukraine, give it a bridge loan for a month," Putin
said, adding that so far he has got a negative response.
ADVANCE PAYMENT
Russia has been insisting that Ukraine pay for the gas in
advance, a condition which has irked Kiev. Putin said Gazprom
will insist on prepaymets.
"If we do it (ditch prepayment claim), they surely won't pay
us."
He also said that Moscow will not make upfront payments to
Kiev for Russian gas in transit to the European Union, where
Gazprom provides a third of the gas consumed. Half of Russian
gas supplies flows via Ukraine.
Putin reiterated that Ukraine may start siphoning off
Russian gas destined for Europe if the gas issues are not
resolved.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk and Lidia Kelly, writing by
Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage, Larry King)