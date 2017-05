Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the preparations for the upcoming Victory Day, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

MOSCOW Russia is creating a national guard to fight terrorism and organised crime, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The decisions have been taken, we are creating a new federal body of executive power," Putin told a meeting with his key security officials in the Kremlin.

The national guard will be created on the basis of the Interior Ministry's troops, Putin said. He said that Russia's drug enforcement agency and federal migration service would be now subordinate to the Interior Ministry.

