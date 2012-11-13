MOSCOW Nov 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin
is in good health and has no serious injury, Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev said in remarks published on Tuesday.
Putin, who began a six-year term in May and turned 60 last
month, was seen to be limping at an Asia-Pacific summit in early
September and has carried himself stiffly at times since then.
Government sources told Reuters last month that Putin was
suffering back trouble, but the Kremlin denied that and
dismissed talk that he had postponed trips for medical reasons.
Medvedev, asked about Putin's health by Finnish media in an
interview ahead of trip to Finland, initially responded by
saying: "I'm not a doctor."
Asked again, he said: "Listen, every person has a right to
take care of his health," and added that presidents and prime
ministers had to exercise to stay in shape.
"And President Putin, too, has to do a lot of sports to be
fit. But he is alive and well and, thank God, everything is fine
with him," Medvedev said, according to a Russian government
transcript.
Asked whether that meant Putin had no serious injuries,
Medvedev said: "Nothing serious. And everyone has some little
things they need to take care of."
Putin's spokesman said last month that the limp in September
had been caused by a sports injury. He said Putin did not have a
back problem and did not plan to take time off.
Medvedev's comments, which came just before the end of the
interview, were included in a transcript posted on the Russian
government website but were left out of a broadcast of the
interview on state-run Rossiya-24 television late on Tuesday.
Putin has long cultivated a tough-guy image that would not
sit well with a serious health problem.
His formal role as head of state and his position at the
pinnacle of power in Russia, where his blessing is seen as
indispensable for everything from legislation to oil deals,
makes any illness or medical treatment highly sensitive.