MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin considers it "absolutely premature" to say now if he will seek a new presidential term in 2018, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Monday.

Asked whether a future Russian president could represent a younger generation of politicians, Putin replied: "Yes, of course. I believe a future leader must be fairly young but mature."

