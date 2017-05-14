Russian President Vladimir Putin plays piano before meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the first day of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China May 14, 2017. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

BEIJING Russian President Vladimir Putin played piano while awaiting Chinese leader Xi Jinping for bilateral talks in Beijing on Sunday.

Putin spoke earlier on Sunday at a summit on China's new Silk Road plan. He later arrived at state Diaoyutai residence for talks with Xi and other leaders. [nL4N1IG02Y]

While waiting for his bilateral with Xi to begin, Putin played several chords. According to TASS news agency and state Russian television, Putin played passages from Soviet-era songs about Moscow and St Petersburg.

The 64-year-old former KGB spy has demonstrated his skills on the piano in the past although he has mostly cultivated a macho image. That included riding a horse in Siberia, piloting firefighting planes and diving in submersible into the depths of Lake Baikal and Black Sea off Crimea coast.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Catherine Evans)