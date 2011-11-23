MOSCOW Nov 23 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin will address the lower house of parliament on Wednesday at its last session before an election, his spokesman said.

Putin's ruling United Russia party is expected to win the Dec. 4 parliamentary election although it is unclear whether it will retain all of its 315 seats in the lower chamber, the State Duma.

"Vladimir Putin will go to the Russian Duma where he will take part in the last plenary session (before the election)," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The aim is to address the deputies and to thank lawmakers for their work and cooperation with the government, especially during the rather difficult period because of the economic crisis," Peskov said.

Putin's protege, President Dmitry Medvedev, is leading the ruling party into the parliamentary election. If the party does well, Putin has lined up Medvedev to become his prime minister after the March presidential election.

Polls show the party is likely to win the election although it is unclear if it will retain the more than two thirds of seats it needs in the 450-seat chamber to push through constitutional amendments.

The Communist Party has 57 seats. The nationalist LDPR party has 40 seats and the Just Russia party has 38 seats. (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski, Writing by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Timothy Heritage)