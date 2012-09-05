* Putin suggests Washington must meet Moscow half way
* Romney has promised "more backbone" in policy if elected
* Putin insists he has not interfered in Pussy Riot case
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said he is ready to work with Mitt Romney if he is elected U.S.
president but suggested he would not go out of his way to court
Washington and that the relationship would depend largely on the
United States.
The Republican candidate has accused President Barack Obama
of being soft on Moscow during his four-year term.
Asked in an interview with Russia's RT television whether
Russia could work with Romney if he is elected on Nov. 6, Putin
said with a smile: "We can. We will work with whomever the
American people elect."
"But we will work as effectively as our partners want," he
said in an excerpt from the interview to be broadcast in full on
Thursday, seemingly suggesting he believes the U.S. desire to
engage with Russia might change under a new administration.
Relations between Moscow and Washington, badly damaged by
Russia's 2008 war with pro-Western Georgia, improved after Obama
moved to "reset" ties early in his term and signed a nuclear
arms treaty with then-president Dmitry Medvedev in 2010.
Relations have been strained since by disputes over issues
including uprisings in Libya and Syria, Putin's accusations of
U.S. support for opposition protests, U.S. missile defence plans
and U.S. criticism of the jailing of Russian band Pussy Riot.
However, many U.S. Republican lawmakers insist Obama has
been too soft on Russia.
At the Republican convention at which he was nominated as
the party's candidate last month, Romney accused Obama of being
too accommodating and promised "less flexibility and more
backbone" in U.S. policy on Russia if he wins the election.
Kremlin allies in Russia's legislature have said Romney's
tough talk is driven in part by campaign concerns and that he
will have to be realistic and work with Putin, whose term ends
in 2018, if he is elected.
In a foreign policy decree issued after his inauguration on
May 7, Putin said Moscow wants "truly strategic" cooperation
with Washington "to a level" but must be treated as an equal and
will not tolerate interference in its affairs.
Putin, who stayed away from a G8 summit Obama hosted in May,
citing the need to form a government after his inauguration,
gave the interview to English-language RT ahead of an
Asia-Pacific economic summit (APEC) he will host in Vladivostok.
Obama is skipping the APEC summit on Sept. 8 and 9 because
it comes right after he accepts the Democratic Party nomination
on Thursday. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will represent
the United States.
After three women from Pussy Riot were jailed for two years
last month for a profane "punk prayer" against Putin in a Moscow
cathedral, Kremlin opponents and defence lawyers accused Putin
of influencing their trial and sentence. He denied that.
"I know what is going on with Pussy Riot, but I am staying
out of it completely," RT quoted Putin as saying.