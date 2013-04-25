By Timothy Heritage
| MOSCOW, April 25
MOSCOW, April 25 Russian President Vladimir
Putin played down differences with his government over economic
policy on Thursday and signalled he was not about to respond to
calls to dismiss his prime minister.
There has been speculation for months in the media and among
political analysts that Putin, back in the Kremlin since last
May, could make Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev a scapegoat if
Russia's economy continues to slide towards recession.
But in response to a question at a nationwide phone-in that
was broadcast live, Putin said: "There is no division between
the government and the president, or the presidential
administration (on the economy)."
He acknowledged there may be a lot of complaints about the
government's work but, indicating it needed time to prove
itself, he said: "The people have only been in their jobs a
year."
Putin, 60, was taking part in his first phone-in with the
Russian public since replacing long-time ally Medvedev as
president after four years as prime minister. The former KGB spy
has dominated Russia as president or premier since 2000.
The phone-in has been an almost annual event since 2001, and
Putin has often used his marathon performances, answering
questions on anything from pensions to foreign policy, to show
he is in control of the country of more than 140 million.
He was expected to use this year's call-in to show he has
reasserted his grip on Russia after it came under threat just
over a year ago during the biggest protests since he first rose
to power. The protests have since dwindled.
Putin said earlier this week that Russia must adopt stimulus
measures to improve economic growth, acknowledging that it
risked sliding into recession because of falling commodity
prices which had affected its main exports.
But Putin and Medvedev have been allies since working
together in the St Petersburg city administration in the 1990s.
Russian television said almost 2 million people had sent
questions to Putin by phone, email or text messages.
Opinion polls generally show Putin enjoys much more support
than most Western leaders but also that his popularity has
dropped since its peak in his presidency from 2000 until 2008.