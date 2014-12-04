MOSCOW Dec 4 Here are quotes from Russian
President Vladimir Putin's annual state of the union speech to
members of parliament and other top officials in the Kremlin on
Thursday.
ROUBLE
"The central bank has moved to a floating rate but that does
not mean that the central bank has moved away from influencing
the rouble market, that the rouble exchange rate can be the
subject of financial speculation without any consequences."
"I ask the central bank and the government to carry out
tough coordinated action to fight off the desire of the
so-called speculators to play on the fluctuations of the Russian
currency."
"The authorities know who these speculators are and have
instruments to influence them. The time has come to use those
instruments."
"The weakening of the rouble creates risks of a short-term
spike in inflation."
SANCTIONS
"This is not just a nervous reaction of the United States
and their allies to our stance in regard to the events and coup
in Ukraine; not even in regard to the so-called Crimean spring.
I am certain that had all this not taken place... they would
come up with another reason to contain Russia's growing
capabilities, to influence it or, even better, use it for their
own goals."
"The policy of containment was not invented yesterday. It
has been applied to our country for many, many years.. every
time when anyone only thinks Russia has become strong,
independent, such instruments are applied immediately."
"But there is no point in talking to Russia from a position
of strength."
"We will never pursue the path of self-isolation,
xenophobia, suspicion and search of enemies. All this is
manifestation of weakness, while we are strong and
self-confident."
"Our goal is to have as many equal partners in the West and
in the East ... Under no circumstances are we going to wind down
our ties with Europe."
"The so-called sanctions and external limitations are a
stimulus towards a more effective, accelerated achievement of
our goals."
ECONOMY
"I propose freezing the current tax conditions and not
changing them for the next four years."
"I propose a full amnesty for capital returning to Russia
... This means that if people legalise their resources and
property in Russia, they get firm guarantees that they won't be
bothered by various bodies, including law enforcement bodies;
that they won't be bothered or asked about the source and the
ways the capital was acquired; that they won't fall under
criminal or administrative persecution; that there will be no
questions from the tax and law enforcement bodies to them."
"Let's do it now but (only) once."
"Everyone wishing to should take this (opportunity)."
"We all understand that the origins of money can be
different, they were earned and obtained in various ways, but I
am confident that the offshore page in the history of our
economy, our country should be closed."
"As for small business, I propose providing 'inspection
holidays' for them. If an enterprise enjoys a solid reputation,
and it had no significant complaints in three years, then over
the next three years I propose not to carry out planned checks
on the state and local levels at all."
"The quality and the scale of the Russian economy should
correspond with our geopolitical and historic role. We should
escape the trap of zero growth. In three to four years we should
reach a growth pace exceeding the global average."
"This is the only way to raise Russia's share in the global
economy, which means to strengthen our influence and
independence."
"We should wipe the critical dependence on foreign
technologies and industrial production."
"Russia will be open for the world, for cooperation, for
attracting foreign investments, for carrying out joint projects.
But the main thing we need to understand is that our development
depends on ourselves first and foremost."
"By 2018 we need to bring the level of annual investments to
25 percent of GDP."
STATE BUDGET
"For the next three years we should set a goal of cutting
budget outlays and ineffective spending by no less than five
percent from the overall spending in real terms."
CRIMEA
"Finally, there was a historic reunification of Crimea and
Sevastopol with Russia."
"For Russia, Crimea ... has a great civilisational and
sacred meaning."
"And this is exactly how we are going to treat this from now
on and forever."
UKRAINE
"Every nation has an inalienable, sovereign right to its own
path of development ... Russia always has and always will
respect that. This applies fully to Ukraine, the brotherly
Ukrainian nation."
"We have condemned the coup, the forcible seizure of power
in Kiev in February. What we are seeing now in Ukraine, the
tragedy in the southeast, fully confirms that our position is
right."
"How can one support an armed seizure of power, violence,
murder? ... How can one support the attempts that followed to
suppress with the help of armed forces the people in the
southeast who did not agree with this lawlessness? ... This is
pure cynicism. I am sure that the Ukrainian nation itself will
judge these events in a just way."
DEFENCE
"We do not intend to get involved in a long-term arms race
but we will securely and in a guaranteed way safeguard the
defensive capabilities of our country in new conditions."
"There is no doubt about it - this will be done. Russia has
the capabilities and non-standard solutions. No one will manage
to gain military superiority over Russia."
"Our army is modern, combat-ready. As they say now, it is
'polite' but formidable. We will have enough strength, will and
courage to protect our freedom."
"Persistent work to develop the U.S. anti-missile shield
system, including in Europe, continues. This poses a threat not
only to Russian security but to the whole world ... in terms of
a possible violation of the strategic balance of forces."
"I think this is also bad for the United States itself since
it creates a dangerous illusion of invulnerability, strengthens
the drive to unilateral decisions that are often, as we see, not
thought-through."
"Inappropriate use or embezzlement of budget allocations for
state defence orders should be considered a direct blow to
national security ... We have just had a traditional meeting in
Sochi with the leadership of the Defence Ministry, with
commanders of types and branches of the armed forces, with
leading designers of defence enterprises. For some items, prices
grew two, three, four times and there are also cases when the
price rose 11 times since the start of work. That does not
correspond with inflation, with nothing at all... I want to
highlight again that I am drawing the attention of law
enforcement bodies to this. In this regard, I instruct the
Defence Ministry... other structures involved to work out a
system of tough operational control over the use of resources
from state defence orders."
AGRICULTURE
"Efficient major agricultural companies and farms have
appeared in Russia and we will support them."
"The current growth in the agriculture industry stands at
six percent."
RUSSIA
"If for a number of European countries national pride is a
long-forgotten term and sovereignty is too much of a luxury, for
Russia real state sovereignty is an absolutely indispensable
condition of its existence."
"We will be sovereign or be dissolved, lost in the world."
"Hitler also failed when, with his hateful ideas, he was
going to destroy Russia, throw us back behind the Urals.
Everyone should remember how it ended."
"We will stand up for the diversity of the world. We will
deliver truth to people abroad... And we will do this even in
those cases when governments of some countries are trying to
build around Russia something next to a new Iron Curtain."
"As of Jan.1, 2014, Russian population stood at 144 million
people, 8 million more than forecast by the United Nations ...
It is expected that at the end of 2014, taking into account
Crimea and Sevastopol, Russia's population will exceed 146
million people."
"A healthy family and a healthy nation; traditional values
passed on to us by our ancestors combined with a dedication to
the future; stability as a condition for development and
progress; respect for other nations and states with guaranteed
safeguarding of Russian security; defending its legitimate
interests - these are our priorities."
"The difficulties we are facing also create new
possibilities for us. We are ready to meet any challenge of the
times, and win."
