* Putin uses annual news conference to reassure Russians
* Broadly backs U.S. Syria peace plans
* But furiously denounces Turkey for downing Russian
warplane
By Christian Lowe and Maria Tsvetkova
MOSCOW, Dec 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Thursday he broadly supported U.S. plans to try to push
forward the Syria peace process, but signalled in an angry
attack that he was in no mood to forgive Turkey for shooting
down a Russian warplane.
Addressing almost 1,400 reporters in a cavernous hall inside
a Moscow conference centre, the Russian leader said he generally
backed a U.S. plan to prepare a U.N. resolution on Syria even
though differences between Moscow and Washington remained.
But he signalled Moscow was not yet ready to withdraw its
support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, saying a new
constitution needed to be drawn up and elections held to
determine the fate of the conflict-torn country.
"We believe that only the Syrian people can decide who
should govern them," Putin told an annual news conference,
saying Moscow would continue its air strikes in Syria for as
long as the Syrian army continued its own military operations.
His comments followed a visit to Moscow by U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry this week and come on the eve of a meeting of
world powers in New York on Friday to discuss Syria.
Putin used the start of the news conference, a set-piece of
Russian political life, to seek to reassure voters over the
troubled state of Russia's economy.
Buffeted by Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine
crisis, falling oil prices, and a weakening rouble, Russia's
economy is forecast to shrink by around 4 percent this year, its
sharpest contraction since the global financial crisis.
"The Russian economy has passed the crisis. At least, the
peak of the crisis," said Putin.
Despite the economic pain, polls show Putin's ratings, which
were boosted by his decision to annex Ukraine's Crimea last year
and to launch air strikes in Syria, remain at around 85 percent,
not far off their record highs of almost 90 percent in October.
SALTY LANGUAGE
Answering a question about Ukraine -- with which relations
remained strained over a smouldering conflict in eastern Ukraine
and Crimea -- Putin appeared to confirm the presence of Russian
Special Forces in east Ukraine for the first time.
He said he wanted better ties with Kiev overall.
But he had no such charitable words for Turkey and made
clear he was in no mood to forgive Ankara for shooting down a
Russian warplane near the Turkish-Syrian border on Nov. 24.
Russia imposed economic sanctions on Ankara in retaliation.
Using salty language, Putin mused that Turkey may have been
trying to ingratiate itself with Washington by shooting the
plane down.
"It is hard for us to reach agreement with the current
Turkish leadership, if at all possible," said Putin, calling the
downing of the Russian plane "a hostile act."
"What have they achieved? Maybe, they thought that we would
run away from there (Syria)? But Russia is not such a country,"
he said.
Putin, a former Soviet KGB officer, has ruled Russia as
either president or prime minister for 16 years.
He has not yet said whether he intends to stand for a fourth
presidential term in 2018. If he did, he could remain in power
until 2024.
His annual news conferences are famously long. Last year's
encompassed 53 questions, lasting 3 hours and 10 minutes, while
Putin set a personal record in 2008 fielding 106 questions over
4 hours 40 minutes.
(Reporting by Moscow newsroom; Writing by Andrew Osborn;
Editing by Richard Balmforth)