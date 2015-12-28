MOSCOW Dec 28 Some of Vladimir Putin's saltiest
one liners have been turned into a book by his supporters who
have sent a batch to the Kremlin touting it as the ideal holiday
gift for patriotic Russian officials.
The tome, entitled "The Words that are changing the World,"
is the latest expression of admiration from fans who cast the
president as the saviour of modern Russia and will join an array
of Putin-themed merchandise from perfume to vodka.
"We had begun to notice that everything which Putin says
comes to pass to one degree or another," Anton Volodin, author
of the 400-page book, which was published by a pro-Kremlin group
called Network, said in a statement.
"In this book we traced his words and confirmed that idea."
Among memorable quotes selected are Putin's threat to "rub
out" Chechen militants in the "out house", his contested
assertion that Crimea was always and remains an "inseparable"
part of Russia, and a bizarre brush-off of Latvia in which he
told Riga it could only expect to receive "the ears of a dead
donkey" from Moscow, a Russian expression for nothing.
Blunt, barrack-room language is part of Putin's stock in
trade and helps him send signals to the state security elite
which he, as a former intelligence agent, springs from.
Putin, in a quote too new to be included in the book, used
that trademark vernacular this month to suggest Turkey's
political leadership may have "decided to lick the Americans in
a particular place" by shooting down a Russian warplane.
Other quotes that are included centre on Putin's patriotism.
"For me Russia is my whole life," reads one, while others
disparage Western-style democracy and same sex marriage.
Nikolai Svanidze, a historian, said the new book reminded
him of the Little Red Book and its quotes from Chinese Communist
leader Mao Zedong published in the 1960s.
"It's an Asian tradition," he told the RBK daily. "Countries
with authoritarian regimes always try to publish their leader's
most sparkling expressions even if those expressions are not
that sparkling."
The pro-Putin group which published the book has in the past
been awarded generous grants by the Kremlin. The tome should hit
Russian bookstores in January priced at 800 roubles ($11.12).
The group, Network, said on Monday it had given 1,000
limited edition copies to the Kremlin, which in turn had handed
them out to officials and politicians as a present ahead of
Russia's main New Year holiday.
RBK cited named officials as saying they had received the
present and had been told by a top Putin aide that it should sit
on their desks. The tome would help them understand the
decisions underpinning Russia's domestic and foreign policy, the
aide was quoted as saying.
Putin's personal rating remains above 80 percent despite a
serious economic crisis thanks, say independent pollsters, to
his decision to annex Crimea and launch air strikes in Syria.
With state TV devoting saturation coverage to the
63-year-old leader, he is rarely off the screen.
Aides say Putin, whose third term as president lasts until
2018, takes a dim view of the idea of a Soviet-style cult of
personality around him even though his likeness is used to sell
everything from fridge magnets to mobile phone covers.
Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, distanced the Kremlin from
the new book. He said he had not seen it and that it was
unlikely to have been a centralised Kremlin initiative but might
have been prepared by another part of Putin's executive office.
($1 = 71.9250 roubles)
(Additional reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)