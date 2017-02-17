MOSCOW Feb 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday careful decisions needed to be made to maintain a slowdown in inflation that saw consumer price growth dip below 5 percent year-on-year in February, Interfax news agency reported.

"We need to understand the trends, evaluate them and plan our work," Putin said in reference to indicators such as inflation and the broader economic picture. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)