MOSCOW, April 16 Russian President Vladimir
Putin said on Thursday Iran's willingness and flexibility in
trying to find a solution with the West over its nuclear
programme had spurred his decision to renew a contract to
deliver an S-300 missile defence system to Tehran.
But the president, in his annual televised call-in show,
said Russia would still work "as one" with its partners in the
United Nations over Iran and that deliveries of the S-300 would
work as a deterrent in the Middle East.
"And now with the progress of the Iranian nuclear track -
and that is obviously positive - we do not see any reason to
continue to keep the ban (on the delivery of the S-300)
unilaterally," he said.
