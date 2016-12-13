Russia's President Vladimir Putin walks past an honour guard as he attends a session of the Council for Civil Society and Human Rights at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said he wanted relations with Japan to normalise in full, Russian agencies quoted Putin's interview to Japanese media on Tuesday.

Putin also said that absence of peace treaty between Moscow and Tokyo was an anachronism. Putin plans to visit Japan on Dec. 15-16.

(writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing Katya Golubkova)