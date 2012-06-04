(Adds quotes, background)

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 4 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signalled support for a draft law toughening rules governing street protests and defended the jailing of former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

In remarks made at a summit with European Union leaders, Putin, who returned to the presidency last month after the biggest opposition protests of his 12-year rule, signalled he would not welcome Western criticism of his handling of dissent in a new six-year term.

"Wherever I go, there is always one primary question being raised - about Mr. Khodorkovsky's fate," Putin told a joint news conference with EU leaders Herman Van Rompuy and Jose Manuel Barroso after their summit in St Petersburg.

Once Russia's richest man, Khodorkovsky was jailed in 2003 and is due for release in 2016 after two convictions on financial crime charges in trials Kremlin critics say were punishment for perceived challenges to Putin.

"The European Court of Human Rights said the criminal case against Khodorkovsky and conviction was not politically motivated," Putin said, referring to a May 2011 ruling in which the court said it found no firm proof the first case against the former Yukos oil company chief was politically motivated.

Putin also said Russia needed new laws governing demonstrations, suggesting he backs a bill proposed by the dominant United Russia party to drastically raise fines for protest organisers and demonstrators deemed to have violated city rules during rallies.

"Everyone who is not in jail is currently preparing for new protest actions," said Putin, apparently referring to the brief jailing of opponents during protests against his rule following his inauguration on May 7.

"That is normal, only what we must do is bring into our legislation such norms as are applied in many European countries to regulate such activities," Putin said of the law, which opponents see as a move to suppress anti-Kremlin demonstrations.

Putin dismissed winter protests that drew tens of thousands over suspicions of fraud in a December parliamentary election, at one point likening protesters to chattering monkeys and often saying they lack constructive ideas.

Police largely left crowds alone during the wave of winter protests but have been tougher lately, beating protesters at a rally on the eve of Putin's inauguration and breaking up attempted round-the-clock protests. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Nastassia Astrashuskaya; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman)