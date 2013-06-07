* Putin mixes personal life, politics in third Kremlin term
* Admission of Kremlin split shifts focus to future
* Putin and Lyudmila rarely together in recent years
* Spokesman plays down talk of other relationship
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, June 7 Hours after President Vladimir
Putin and his wife, Lyudmila, told Russians their marriage was
over, an anchorman on a satirical on-line show gravely announced
the latest news: Putin has named Lyudmila "acting First Lady".
It was a joke, of course, but Russians say there's a touch
of truth in every joke: While the reasons for the separation may
be deeply personal, the staged admission of a long-suspected
estrangement was Putin's latest pragmatic political gambit.
The announcement was a piece of damage control, meant to tie
up a loose end that has clouded the former KGB spy's image and
allow him to tackle the six-year third term he started in May
2012 with a clean slate.
"It became necessary to resolve this situation - there were
too many rumours swirling around, including that he has sent his
wife to a convent," said Alexei Malashenko of the Carnegie
Moscow Center.
Putin has mixed personal ties with politics in 13 years in
power, seeking to strengthen his grip by shuffling his allies
around and pushing foes from his path.
Now his wife of 30 years, long absent from his side, is
officially out of the picture - almost like a Soviet apparatchik
airbrushed from photographs after falling into disfavour.
Putin has championed family values and held out the Russian
Orthodox Church as a moral guide for a society he says was set
dangerously adrift by the Soviet collapse.
But the rhetoric has rung hollow against a backdrop of
speculation he had abandoned Lyudmila, 55, for Olympic rhythmic
gymnast Alina Kabayeva, 30, and fathered her child.
UNFAITHFUL SERVANT?
Blogger Leonid Volkov believes Putin wanted to erase the
image of an unfaithful husband: "I've heard taxi divers say it
many times: 'If he's cheating on his wife, it means he's
deceiving the country,'" he wrote on Twitter.
Some of Putin's foes praised the decision. Opposition
politician Boris Nemtsov said it was a rare show of honesty.
"Political life in Russia just became a bit more human,"
media magnate and Putin critic Alexander Lebedev tweeted.
Divorce is widespread in Russia, where many people marry
young and the upheaval that followed the collapse of Communism
has strained the social fabric.
"When I heard it over the television I was in shock," said
Lyubov Andreyeva, a retired teacher in Moscow. "But at the same
time if there is no feeling left and the children are grown up,
what is the point of continuing the game?"
"I think the public will understand this decision and Putin
will become more popular because everyone will see he is a
regular, normal man, he can have family problems, like anybody
else," said Malashenko.
But some Russians said the admission came too late.
"I think the time to do this was long ago because everyone
already more or less knew about poor Lyuda, that she had gone
insane or been sent to a convent or died," said Yulia Tsoy, a
Muscovite. "It was senseless to continue that circus."
No Soviet leader or Russian president has divorced, and
pro-Kremlin pundits cast the announcement - which the Putins
made to a reporter after visiting the ballet in a rare public
outing together - as courageous.
Irina, a 45-year-old homemaker in the Moscow suburbs who did
not want her last name used, had a different word: "repulsive".
"This was done in a tacky way: 'Oh, the ballet was beautiful
and I'm dumping my wife'", she said.
Irina is among Russians who are left cold by the stunts
Putin has used to cultivate a manly image, from riding bareback
without a shirt to stalking a tiger in Siberia in the name of
wildlife preservation.
"I don't care about anything except how he governs," said
another Irina, 63, in St. Petersburg, Putin's home town. "But he
is the first of our leaders to allow himself this ... What I
want to know is how she stood him for so many years."
Putin's job approval rating is lower than during his first
two terms as president and fell to a 12-year low of 62 percent
in January, according to the independent Levada Center.
"One of the most loyal segments of the electorate - married
women - may now waver," political analyst Boris Mezhuyev wrote
in Izvestia, a pro-Kremlin newspaper. "Putin has taken a quite
risky and courageous step."
IT'S OVER
While the awkward joint appearance before a state TV camera
late on Thursday confirmed what most Russians already assumed,
it left the most titillating questions unanswered: Is Putin
seeing another woman - or women - and will he marry?
For years, speculation has focused on Alina Kabayeva, a 2004
Olympic gold medallist who is now a parliamentary deputy for the
Kremlin-backed United Russia party. Kabayev was the subject of a
flattering documentary on state television in late May.
In 2008, at a news conference in Sardinia with then-Italian
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Putin said there was no truth
to a report he was to marry Kabayeva. He told journalists to
keep their "snotty noses and erotic fantasies" to themselves.
In a poll on website peoplepassion.ru on Friday, about half
the respondents clicked a box to say Kabayeva would be Putin's
next wife, while almost as many said he would not remarry.
Ekho Moskvy radio cited spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying
there was no other woman in Putin's life and that he was too
busy governing to have a family life. State TV said the couple
have not divorced and that Putin still wore his wedding ring.
Tatyana Tsoy, a 52-year-old nanny, said the separation
statement had clouded her image of Putin.
"I think his authority is already waning," she said.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Grove, Gabriela Baczynska and
Douglas Busvine)