SOCHI, Russia, June 3 Russian President Vladimir
Putin will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in France on
Friday during a visit on the 70th anniversary of the Allied
D-Day landings in World War Two, Putin's foreign policy aide
Yuri Ushakov said.
Plans for meetings with French President Francois Hollande
and British Prime Minister David Cameron during the visit to
France had already been announced, but Ushakov told reporters no
meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama is planned.
Separately, the Kremlin said that in a telephone
conversation on Tuesday, Putin and Merkel called for coordinated
measures to defuse the crisis in Ukraine and discussed talks
between Russia, Ukraine and the European Union on gas supplies.
