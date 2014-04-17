(Adds further quotes)
MOSCOW, April 17 President Vladimir Putin on
Thursday did not rule out sending Russian troops into eastern
Ukraine but said he hoped he would not need to, and that
diplomacy would serve to resolve the crisis there.
In a televised call-in with the nation, Putin said Russia
"would do everything possible" to help the Russian-speaking
population in eastern Ukraine, where separatist rebellions have
broken out.
But in a sign Russia is invested in international crisis
talks being held in Geneva, Putin said that it was an illusion
that force can solve all problems in international affairs.
"The Federation Council (the upper house of parliament)
granted the president the right to use military force in
Ukraine. I really hope that I do not have to exercise this right
and that we are able to solve all today's pressing issues via
political and diplomatic means," Putin said.
"We must do everything to help these people (in eastern
Ukraine) defend their rights and independently determine their
own destiny. This is what we're going to push for."
Putin also said world powers should work out a new
international mechanism for resolving problems, suggesting that
in a unipolar world led by the United States there was little to
restrain actors from using force.
"When there is a balance of power, then there is a desire to
negotiate," Putin said.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk and Polina Devitt and Alessandra
Prentice; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)