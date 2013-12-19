* Putin says no Iskanders deployed in Kaliningrad
* But stationing missiles there is still an option
* NATO chief says no point in Russia targeting a non-enemy
MOSCOW, Dec 19 President Vladimir Putin sought
to reassure the West about Russia's military deployments on
Thursday, saying Moscow had not yet decided whether to station
Iskander missiles in its western enclave of Kaliningrad.
NATO members voiced alarm at reports this week that Russia
had already deployed Iskanders in the enclave, which borders
alliance members Poland and Lithuania. The missiles have a range
of about 400 km (250 miles) and can carry nuclear warheads.
Speaking at an annual news conference, Putin reiterated
Moscow's position that an anti-missile shield the United States
in building in Europe with help from NATO nations poses a threat
to Russia, and that it must respond.
"One of the possible responses is to deploy Iskander
complexes in Kaliningrad ... but I want to draw your attention
to the fact that we have not yet made this decision yet, let
them calm down," the Kremlin leader said.
Nuclear-armed Russia says it fears the anti-missile shield,
which is to include interceptor missiles based in Poland, is
meant to undermine its security, upsetting the post-Cold War
strategic balance.
Interceptors are to be deployed in Poland by 2018 as part of
the shield, which is to be completed after 2020. The United
States says it is not directed against Russia and is meant to
counter potential threats from the Middle East.
Speaking before Putin made his comments, NATO Secretary
General Anders Fogh Rasmussen told French daily Le Monde it
would be a waste for Russia to target a non-existent enemy.
"Any deployment of offensive weapons with an undetermined
objective is worrying, especially as it does not conform with
strategic agreements signed between NATO and Russia in 2010," he
said in the interview, published on Thursday.
"Obviously there isn't one NATO nation that has the
intention of attacking Russia," Rasmussen said. "Our system is
defensive and concerns only external threats. We have shown
Russia that this system in no way targets it."
