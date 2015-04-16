MOSCOW, April 16 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday France's decision not to fulfill a contract to supply Russia with two Mistral helicopter carriers would not undermine Russia's defence capabilities.

"(France's) refusal to supply the ships under the current contract is of course a bad sign. But for us, in terms of maintaining our defence capabilities ... it does not matter," Putin said during his annual televised call-in show. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Elizabeth Piper, Vladimir Soldatkin, Lidia Kelly, Andrey Kuzmin, Polina Devitt, Jack Stubbs, Jason Bush and Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Jack Stubbs, Editing by Timothy Heritage)