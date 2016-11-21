Rouhani leads Iran presidential race - interior ministry official
DUBAI/BEIRUT President Hassan Rouhani is leading the vote count in Iran's presidential election, interior ministry official Ali Asghar Ahmadi told reporters on Saturday.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would take countermeasures in response to NATO expansion, RIA news agency quoted him as saying on Monday.
"Why are we reacting to NATO expansion so emotionally? We are concerned by NATO's decision making," Putin was quoted as saying in an interview to be broadcast on Russian TV later on Monday.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)
WASHINGTON Two Chinese SU-30 aircraft carried out what the U.S. military described as an "unprofessional" intercept of a U.S. aircraft designed to detect radiation while it was flying in international air space over the East China Sea.