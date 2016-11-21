Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a news conference at the conclusion of the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Summit in Lima, Peru, November 21, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev via REUTERS

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would take countermeasures in response to NATO expansion, RIA news agency quoted him as saying on Monday.

"Why are we reacting to NATO expansion so emotionally? We are concerned by NATO's decision making," Putin was quoted as saying in an interview to be broadcast on Russian TV later on Monday.

