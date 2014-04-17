MOSCOW, April 17 President Vladimir Putin on
Thursday said Russia had been forced to respond to NATO
enlargement and that its annexation of Crimea, home to its Black
Sea Fleet, was partly influenced by the Western military
alliance's expansion into eastern Europe.
"When the infrastructure of a military bloc is moving toward
our borders, it causes us some concerns and questions. We need
to take some steps in response," Putin said in a televised
call-in with the nation.
"Our decision on Crimea was partly due to ... considerations
that if we do nothing, then at some point, guided by the same
principles, NATO will drag Ukraine in and they will say: 'It
doesn't have anything to do with you.'"
