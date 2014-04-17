* Says Moscow will also need to react to U.S. missile
defence plans
* Says NATO squeezing Russia out of the Black Sea region
* Washington dismisses arms race claim
(Adds Hagel comments)
MOSCOW, April 17 President Vladimir Putin on
Thursday said Russia had been forced to respond to NATO
enlargement and that its annexation of Crimea, home to its Black
Sea Fleet, was partly influenced by the Western military
alliance's expansion into eastern Europe.
Putin said Moscow will respond if the United States moves
ahead with plans to base elements of a missile defence shield in
eastern Europe, accusing Washington of fuelling a Cold War-style
arms race.
"When the infrastructure of a military bloc is moving toward
our borders, it causes us some concerns and questions. We need
to take some steps in response," Putin said in a televised
call-in with the nation.
"Our decision on Crimea was partly due to ... considerations
that if we do nothing, then at some point, guided by the same
principles, NATO will drag Ukraine in and they will say: 'It
doesn't have anything to do with you.'"
Putin accused the military bloc of 28 nations of seeking to
squeeze Russia out of its historic stomping ground in the Black
Sea region, where Russian warships are based in the Tsarist-era
city of Sevastopol.
"NATO ships would have ended up in the city of Russian navy
glory, Sevastopol," Putin said.
Putin said Moscow wants to continue talks with Washington
over its objections to U.S. missile defence plans, but would
take all steps necessary to ensure its security.
The Ukraine crisis has left ties between Russia and the West
at their lowest ebb since the Cold War.
Moscow has demanded binding guarantees from the United
States and NATO that the defence system would not threaten
Russian security, a non-starter in Washington because of strong
opposition to any set restrictions on missile defences.
"The deployment of these systems near our borders cancels
out our strategic land-based missile positions ... We have to do
something in response. It is fuelling an arms race," Putin said.
"We will continue these negotiations but in any case we will
do everything possible to guarantee the security of the Russian
people."
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel dismissed Putin's
comments that American plans for a missile defence system in
eastern Europe amounted to an "arms race".
"That's ridiculous. It's not an arms race. It's a missile
defence system and we've made that very clear," Hagel told
reporters, adding Washington has welcomed "the Russians to
participate in that."
