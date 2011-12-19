By Anastasia Lyrchikova
| CHEREMUSHKI, Russia
CHEREMUSHKI, Russia Dec 19 Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin on Monday decried the illicit use of offshore
structures by Russian state businesses to spirit cash out of the
country and ordered them to return from the "offshore shadows".
The comments by Putin, who has launched a bid to return to
the Kremlin next March, mark his clearest indication to date of
concern that accelerating capital flight is being partly driven
by corrupt schemes run by managers at state businesses.
Net capital outflows totalled $74 billion in the first 11
months of the year, central bank data show, and are running at
their fastest rate since the 2008-09 financial crisis.
"It's time to put an end to the offshore legacy of the era
of wild privatisations," Putin said, referring to the state
selloffs of the 1990s that created instant fortunes for Russia's
business 'oligarchs' who shifted their wealth abroad.
The wide-ranging nature of Putin's comments is likely to
raise concern among publicly traded firms in sectors such as
metals and mining, telecommunications, power, real estate
development and retail that are owned via offshore structures.
Since Putin first became president in 2000, the government
has pressed companies to return to Russia, suspecting them of
using their offshore status to minimise their tax exposure.
The companies counter that they prefer to base themselves
offshore because they cannot get adequate redress in the Russian
courts and consider the protection of property rights at home to
be inadequate.
As a result, some 55 percent of accumulated foreign direct
investment into Russia comes from companies registered in Cyprus
or the Netherlands - some $70 billion in total. Most of that is
believed to be money of Russian origin.
"Returning the Russian economy's strategic sectors from the
offshore shadows to the national economy is our priority task
for the next period," Putin said, speaking at a meeting of a
government commission on energy policy.
FLOCKING TO LONDON
Putin's comments came on the day that shares in two Russian
companies, steelmaker Evraz and gold and silver miner
Polymetal, began trading in London as constituents of
the prestigious FTSE 100 share index.
The companies, whose assets are primarily in Russia, were
attracted to list abroad by a deep pool of international
investment capital and the prospect that they can use their
shares as currency for international acquisitions.
Others, such as Polyus Gold, may follow but need
to win the approval of a commission chaired by Putin that rules
on transactions in a swathe of 'strategic' sectors covered by
Russia's foreign investment law.
Clarifying Putin's remarks, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov,
said they were primarily aimed at "highly corruption-prone"
offshore schemes often used by state companies.
"Although we don't have direct indications of violations, it
is obvious that these schemes are being used so that some kind
of structure affiliated to a state company gets deals or money,"
Peskov said.
"Big business can work like this if it is privately owned,
but if we are talking about state-owned businesses, it's Putin's
view that this is a very negative manifestation."
Putin told officials and state firms - including gas export
monopoly Gazprom, oil pipeline monopoly Transneft
and state-controlled banks Sberbank and
VTB - to report back on steps taken in two months.
Other state-owned firms he named were Russian Railways,
shipper Sovkomflot, state development bank Vnesheconombank and
nuclear power firm Rosatom.
"There should be absolute clarity concerning the structure
of ownership, with real shareholders and beneficiaries," said
Putin.
"This is a key indicator of how civilised the business
climate is, the maturity of the economy and the level of
responsibility of the business community," he added, saying his
comments did not only refer to the energy sector.