MOSCOW Dec 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Thursday that an additional tax burden on Russian energy
firms should not last indefinitely.
"It's important that it does not long forever," Putin told
his annual news conference.
"Industry players ... are not cutting their development
plans and production has even increased. But the government
should watch very closely what is going on in the sector in
order not to kill the goose that lays the golden eggs."
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Christian Lowe; Writing by
Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)