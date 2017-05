Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on Wednesday with the heads of Russia's sporting federations to discusss preparations for the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

The meeting coincides with calls for Russia to be banned from the Games after allegations of systematic doping by Russian athletes.

