BRIEF-PennyMac Mortgage says co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement
* Pennymac mortgage investment-on may 23 co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement, dated as of october 14, 2016
MOSCOW Dec 23 The Russian government will increase pensions in February next year in line with the rate of inflation in 2016, President Vladimir Putin said at his end-of-year news conference on Friday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Peter Hobson)
* Discovery Equity Partners L.P. Reports 5.6 percent stake in Planet Payment Inc as of may 17 - sec filing