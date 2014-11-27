GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, euro steady as relief from French vote buoys sentiment
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei post gains as market euphoria persists
MOSCOW Nov 27 Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral relations and the situation in southeast Ukraine with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on the telephone on Wednesday evening, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
The Kremlin said in a statement that the call was on the initiative of Ukraine. It gave no further details.
Violence in east Ukraine is continuing despite a September ceasefire agreement between Kiev and pro-Russian separatists. Ukraine and Western countries accuse Russia of backing the rebels with troops and equipment. Moscow denies this. (Reporting By Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei post gains as market euphoria persists
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04252017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: DIPP Joint Secretary Rajeev Aggarwal at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia to brief