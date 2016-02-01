MOSCOW Feb 1 The Russian state should retain
control of strategic companies when privatising stakes in those
firms, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, stressing the
sell-offs must be as transparent as possible and must not take
place at give-away prices.
Addressing a meeting with the heads of some of Russia's
largest state-controlled enterprises, Putin also said those
buying stakes in the country's companies should use their own
money rather than cash borrowed from state banks.
He also said that new owners should be Russia-registered.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writign by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Alexander Winning)