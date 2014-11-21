LONDON Nov 21 President Vladimir Putin may not
be as popular as opinion polls suggest in Russia because the
public has only limited access to information and the media is
tightly controlled, members of the feminist punk protest band
Pussy Riot said.
Putin's approval ratings have soared to more than 80 percent
since the start of the crisis in Ukraine and remained high
despite an economic downturn and currency crisis.
Band members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Maria Alyokhina
served jail sentences for a profanity-laced protest in 2012
against Putin in Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral, which
offended many Orthodox Christians.
"We don't think it's possible to talk about any kind of
statistics of support or non-support for the president when
people lack information," Alyokhina, 26, told Reuters during a
visit to London this week.
"Putin's ratings are directly dependent on the content of
the television programmes. If you look at the level of
propaganda ... it has increased a lot since the start of the
Ukrainian revolution," Tolokonnikova, 25, said.
The pair said they felt hopeful for Russia's divided
opposition, many members of whom have remained in Russia and
continued their political activities although mass rallies
against Putin in the winter of 2011-12 faded.
"We see pluralism: We can see that there are different
ideological and political positions in Russia. If the
authoritarianism finally ends, we will have real competition,"
Alyokhina said.
Since their release from jail in December 2013 the pair have
campaigned for prisoners' rights in Russia and elsewhere.
They criticised Western governments for surveillance of
their citizens and their treatment of prisoners such as Chelsea
Manning, who is serving a 35-year sentence in the United States
for turning over secret files to WikiLeaks.
In London, the women met Julian Assange who has spent more
than two years in Ecuador's embassy to avoid a sex crimes
inquiry in Sweden.
