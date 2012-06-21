CORRECTED-Nikkei erases gains to end lower ahead of global events
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains to close lower on Thursday, as the yen rose in a market already on tenterhooks about looming global events.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 Implementing far-reaching reforms of Russia's energy-reliant economy is a top priority, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"We have worked out an entire programme of large-scale reform. It has received broad public support. I see its fulfillment as my primary task as president," Putin told an annual economic forum.
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains to close lower on Thursday, as the yen rose in a market already on tenterhooks about looming global events.
TOKYO, June 8 Asian shares wobbled on Thursday as investors braced for any surprises from the UK election, a European Central Bank policy meeting and congressional testimony from ex-FBI director James Comey who was fired by President Donald Trump last month.