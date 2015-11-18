* Russia still subject to Western sanctions over Ukraine
MOSCOW, Nov 18 Francois Hollande's decision to
meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week, the first bilateral
visit by an EU leader in six months, may galvanise Kremlin
efforts to end its isolation over the Ukraine crisis, but is
unlikely to yield a quick fix.
Since Russian troops annexed Ukraine's Crimea last March,
the Kremlin guest list has been light on Western leaders and
heavy on statesmen the West shuns, such as Syria's Bashar
al-Assad or Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe.
Hollande's visit, which comes after Islamist gunmen and
bombers killed at least 129 people in Paris, including one
Russian woman, could change that pattern, even though serious
differences over Ukraine and Syria may ultimately limit the
scope of what is shaping up to be a tentative rapprochement.
One senior Western diplomat likened the West's approach to
"double-think", a phrase coined by George Orwell in his novel
1984 to describe the ability to embrace contradictory opinions
required by a totalitarian regime.
The West's strategy was to engage Russia where possible, the
diplomat told Reuters, but to continue to punish it over Crimea
and Ukraine. He said he thought sanctions would stay for now
despite any perceived thaw.
Hollande made a brief Moscow trip in December to discuss
France's decision to back out of a warship deal over the Ukraine
crisis. This time, the thrust will be more constructive:
Cooperation over Syria in the wake of the Paris attacks.
His visit, the first by an EU leader since Chancellor Angela
Merkel jetted in to mark 70 years since the defeat of Nazi
Germany in May, is likely to be viewed by the Kremlin as an
important step in its post-Ukraine rehabilitation.
"After 18 months of sanctions and attempts to isolate Russia
for its role in the conflict in Ukraine, the Paris terrorist
attacks have started a process of rapprochement between Russia
and the West," said Daragh McDowell, of risk analysis company
Verisk Maplecroft.
With Russia and France engaged in separate, and sometimes
contradictory, air strike campaigns in Syria, Putin on Tuesday
ordered the Russian navy in the eastern Mediterranean to
coordinate with the French navy.
The Kremlin needs the resumption of ties signalled by a
possible Franco-Russian alliance over Syria to gather pace.
Hit by Western sanctions, low oil prices, and a weak rouble,
Russia's economy is set to shrink by around 4 percent this year,
and analysts say its Reserve Fund may only last another two
years unless access to international debt markets is restored.
Any strengthening in relations, no matter how fragile, is
therefore cheered by Russian markets. Though oil prices remain
depressed, the RTS stock index is up almost 8 percent this week
while the rouble is up almost 3 percent against the dollar.
VOLTE FACE
Few Russians believe Western sanctions will be lifted
anytime soon, but coordination at the level of realpolitik would
offer them hope of medium-term change.
Putin had originally hoped his idea of forming a grand
international coalition against terrorism, presented at the
United Nations in September, would find wide support and help
end his country's isolation. Instead, criticism of the United
States in the same speech irked Washington.
His decision to then launch air strikes against rebel
targets in Syria was part of the same calculated gambit to help
shatter his country's isolation. It instantly thrust Russia on
the global stage, forcing the West to reckon with it over Syria.
But it went down badly in many Western capitals with the
United States accusing Moscow of bombing its allies rather than
the Islamic State militants it said it was targeting.
Tensions spiked further after Western politicians said they
thought the downing of a Russian passenger plane over Egypt on
Oct. 31, with the loss of 224 lives, was most likely terrorism.
The Kremlin, which carefully manages how its Syria
intervention is presented to the Russian public, bristled.
Terrorism was just one version, it said. Four days after the
Paris attacks, when Islamist extremism topped the global agenda
and the world's focus was not on Russia's Syria campaign, it
said it agreed someone had placed a bomb on the plane.
"The Russian authorities had been uncharacteristically
hesitant in determining a cause (of the plane crash), likely due
to fears of the potential domestic political backlash," said
Maplecroft's McDowell.
He said what he called a "volte face" showed how keen Moscow
was to nurture relations with Hollande.
Tentative signs of a wider rapprochement were on show at the
G20 meeting in Turkey earlier this week. At last year's G20
meeting in Brisbane, Putin flew home early after Western leaders
berated him over Ukraine.
This year, he was photographed locked in intense talks with
Barack Obama and held one-on-one talks with British Prime
Minister David Cameron.
SHIFTING STANCE
Putin savoured the moment.
"It seemed to me that there was a real interest, at expert
level and when it came to discussing problems, in resuming work
in all kinds of areas, including on the economy, politics and
security," Putin told reporters.
"Life moves forward, everything changes. New problems,
threats and challenges arise which are difficult to resolve on
your own whoever you are. We need to unite."
Putin, also at the G20, shifted his position on Ukraine,
making a surprise offer to restructure a $3 billion Eurobond.
Previously, Russia had demanded the money be repaid in full and
on time next month.
A wobbly ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Kremlin
militants face off against the Ukrainian army, has largely held,
even though it has looked shakier in recent days with reports of
casualties on both sides.
Ukrainian officials say they first detected a shift in
Russia's attitude at a meeting with Putin in Paris in October.
"Putin was reasonably calm," said one Ukrainian government
source, saying the Russian leader had been belligerent at
previous meetings.
"At least in some moments he was trying to listen to the
arguments and in a sense it was more, I would not call it
business-like, you cannot have a business-like meeting with
Putin, but he seemed to be talking about the practical
considerations."
Fundamental differences on Ukraine are likely to persist
however. Western diplomats say there is no chance they will ever
recognise Russia's annexation of Crimea and say they will need
to see a peace deal over eastern Ukraine fulfilled to the letter
despite recent developments.
Nor, they say, is there any question of glossing over MH17,
the Malaysian passenger plane shot down over eastern Ukraine.
Still, signs of a rapprochement, however fledgling, are
causing anxiety in central and eastern Europe, parts of which
were once part of the Soviet empire.
"Cooperation elsewhere does not mean concessions in Europe's
own neighbourhood," Estonian Prime Minister Taavi Roivas said in
a speech to parliament on Tuesday, saying that the Ukraine peace
deal had to be fully honoured.
"A common foreign policy, including the policy of sanctions,
must be patient and untiring."
