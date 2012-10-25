NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia Oct 25 Russian President
Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had "mixed feelings" about
state oil major Rosneft's cooperation with BP,
after Rosneft announced a $55 billion takeover of Anglo-Russian
oil firm TNK-BP.
"The government and I had mixed feelings when this project
came up," Putin told a meeting with foreign analysts and
journalists.
Putin said that, although the deal ran counter to efforts to
constrain the expansion of the state's role in the economy, he
had backed it because of a shareholder conflict at between BP
and the billionaire co-owners of Russia's No.3 oil firm.