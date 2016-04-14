(Adds Putin quotes, background)
MOSCOW, April 14 President Vladimir Putin said
on Thursday the Russian government was searching for a strategic
investor to buy a 19 percent stake in global top oil producer
Rosneft as part of a privatisation plan.
"We will be searching for a strategic partner who
understands and knows that one should not be greedy while
buying, let's say, 19 percent of shares in Rosneft," Putin told
reporters after his annual televised phone-in.
"That (partner) should not pay attention to the current
share price but should look into the future," he added. "If we
find such a partner ... then we will take this step."
State-controlled Rosneft, in which BP owns 19.75
percent, is on a Russian government list of companies slated for
privatisation in 2016 in order to prevent the state budget
deficit from ballooning.
Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday
legal advisers had been chosen for Rosneft's privatisation.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Anton Zverev; Writing by
Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)