BRIEF-Palestine's Al Wataniah Towers Q1 income rises
* Q1 total revenue $200,305 versus $198,468 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrTbJ0) Further company coverage: )
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian president Vladimir Putin said the country would speed up the process of switching Crimea's banking system to the rouble.
Putin said it would take about a month to create a network and open up the needed number of accounts. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Polina Devitt; writing by Megan Davies)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago