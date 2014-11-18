(Adds quotes, background)
MOSCOW Nov 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Tuesday that the central bank had made the right
decision earlier this month to allow the rouble to float and
that the rouble's slide had not changed the life of ordinary
citizens.
"The central bank made the right decision," Putin told a
meeting with his core support group, the People's Front.
"Speculators will no longer be able to live off it (betting
against the rouble) and deplete the central bank's gold and
foreign exchange reserves."
The central bank let the rouble float on Nov. 10, with the
bank's Governor Elvira Nabiullina saying on Tuesday that the
decision had restricted speculative attacks on the currency.
"The rouble's rate is in part regulated by the central bank,
which oversees it, but first of all by market moves," Putin
said. "The more the central bank takes measures to artificially
support or control it, the more speculators will make profit on
our currency."
The rouble has slumped nearly 30 percent against the dollar
this year as plunging oil prices and Western sanctions over the
Ukraine crisis have reduced Russia's exports and investment
inflows.
The central bank in October alone spent around $30 billion
keeping the rouble from falling too fast.
Putin said attempts to regulate the rouble violate the basic
laws of economics, adding that for those who live in Russia and
use the rouble the currency's slide "has changed nothing."
