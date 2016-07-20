MOSCOW, July 20 A balance is needed to prevent
an excessive support of one sector of the Russian economy at the
expense of another, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told
reporters on Wednesday, in comments on a stronger rouble.
Peskov was asked to clarify comments by Russian President
Vladimir Putin who had said that the rouble was strengthening
despite volatility on the global commodity markets and the
authorities needed to think about what to do in the near future
given those factors.
"In general, the rouble's strengthening has positive sides,
yet from another point of view, this requires some measures
towards export-oriented sectors," Peskov said. "Of course, fully
moving to one side would not be wise - and this was meant."
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Katya Golubkova;
editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)