MOSCOW, April 14 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia was in contact with Kiev over imprisoned Ukrainian pilot Nadezhda Savchenko.

"We are in contact on this issue with Ukraine's leadership, with such issues it's better not to get ahead of ourselves," Putin told reporters after his annual televised phone-in.

