By Vladimir Soldatkin
| ST PETERSBURG, Russia
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Dec 8 President Vladimir
Putin said on Monday that Russia should make a leap in
developing its fundamental science after Western powers limited
the country's access to modern technology as part of sanctions
over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
The West has introduced sanctions against Russia, ranging
from visa bans and asset freezes to restricting its access to
foreign drilling technologies, key to Russia's development of
untapped Arctic oil and gas deposits.
Speaking to a government meeting, Putin said the ban could
stimulate Russia to develop its own technologies.
"This is not very good, but it could also possibly play into
our hands," he said. "The existing circumstances have an evident
plus too: Russia has gained a new impulse towards scientific and
technological development."
Washington banned imports of high technology oil equipment
to Russia and imposed sanctions on Russian oil majors, including
Rosneft, Lukoil and Gazpromneft
prohibiting Western firms from supporting their activities in
exploration or production in deep water, Arctic offshore and
shale oil reserves earlier this year.
Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter, is counting
on its Arctic and "tight" shale oil reserves to sustain
production at around 10.5 million barrels per day, amid
declining output at old West Siberian fields.
The Russian economy has been hit by falling oil prices, as
Brent crude slipped below $70 per barrel last Friday
, mounting pressure on the rouble and putting the
country's economy at a bigger risk of recession.
Putin said Russia will not slash the funding of science,
keeping it above 834 billion roubles ($15.56 billion) until 2020
as planned earlier; this despite a possible need to review
budget expenditures due to falling revenues from oil and gas
exports, which account for roughly half of Russia's export
revenue this year.
Russia and the West are locked in the worst standoff since
the Cold War over Ukraine, with Western powers accusing Moscow
of supporting pro-Russian rebels fighting Kiev forces in the
east. Russia denies the accusations.
($1 = 53.5985 roubles)
(Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; editing by Ralph Boulton)