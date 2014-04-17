MOSCOW, April 17 President Vladimir Putin told
Edward Snowden on that Russia does not carry out indiscriminate
surveillance on its citizens, responding to a question the
former U.S. spy agency contractor in a televised question and
answer session with the nation.
The government regulates communications as part of criminal
investigations, but "on a massive scale, on an uncontrolled
scale we certainly do not allow this and I hope we will never
allow it," Putin told Snowden, who was granted asylum in Russia
last year.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Additional reporting by Polina
Devitt, Andrey Kuzmin, Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alessandra
Prentice; Editing by Steve Gutterman)