By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, April 17 Edward Snowden, the fugitive
former U.S. spy agency contractor who leaked details of U.S.
intelligence eavesdropping, made a surprise appearance on a TV
phone-in hosted by Vladimir Putin on Thursday, asking the
Russian president if his country also tapped the communications
of millions.
The exchange was the first known direct contact between
Putin and Snowden since Russia gave the American refuge last
summer after he disclosed widespread monitoring of telephone and
internet data by the United States and fled the country.
Snowden was not in the studio with Putin, who angered U.S.
President Barack Obama by refusing to send the American home to
face espionage charges. He submitted his question in a video
clip that a lawyer said had been pre-recorded.
Snowden, 30, wearing a jacket and open-collar shirt and
speaking before a dark background, asked Putin: "Does Russia
intercept, store or analyse, in any way, the communications of
millions of individuals?"
"And do you believe that simply increasing the effectiveness
of intelligence or law enforcement investigations can justify
placing societies, rather than subjects, under surveillance?" he
asked.
He was speaking in English, and Putin had to ask the anchor
for help with a translation of the question.
Putin, a spy during a 16-year career with the Soviet KGB,
raised a laugh among the studio audience when he said: "You are
an ex-agent. I used to have ties to intelligence. So we will
speak to each other in the language of professionals."
Turning to Snowden's question, Putin said Russia regulates
communications as part of criminal investigations, but "on a
massive scale, on an uncontrolled scale we certainly do not
allow this and I hope we will never allow it."
He said the Russian authorities need consent from a court to
conduct such surveillance on a specific individual "and for this
reason there is no (surveillance) of a mass character here and
cannot be in accordance with the law".
The televised exchange allowed Putin to portray Russia as
less intrusive in the lives of its citizens than the United
States, which he frequently accuses of preaching abroad about
rights and freedoms it violates at home.
"We have neither the technical means nor the money at the
United States has," Putin added. "But the main thing is that our
intelligence services are under the strict control of the state
and society."
RUSSIAN REFUGE
Putin's refusal to hand Snowden to the United States added
to increasingly strained ties between Moscow and Washington that
have now been even more severely damaged by deep disagreement
over the turmoil in Ukraine and Russia's annexation of Crimea.
Snowden has been kept out of sight, his location secret, but
his presence in Russia has angered the United States, whose
Justice Department has charged him with violating the Espionage
Act.
Snowden fled to Hong Kong in June, then flew to Moscow and
was granted asylum for a year - extendable annually - after
spending weeks in limbo at Sheremetyevo airport in the Russia
capital. The United States revoked his passport.
Putin has repeatedly asserted that Russian intelligence
agents have not grilled Snowden for secrets, and that the
American can count on asylum only if he refrains from actions
aimed at damaging the United States or its ties with Russia.
Russia welcomed Snowden's father for a visit in October and
state-run television hosted a group of former U.S. national
security officials who handed him an award for "integrity in
intelligence".
For Snowden, the exchange with Putin may have been a chance
to suggest that he is concerned about surveillance practices not
only in the United States but in other countries including
Russia, which the United States says has rolled back freedoms
under Putin.
A government-connected Russian lawyer who has been aiding
Snowden since his arrival, Anatoly Kucherena, said Snowden had -
like nearly 3 million other people - decided to pose a question
to Putin when he heard of the president's annual Q&A session.
"Edward is good with these technologies. He learned (of the
programme) and taped a video," Kucherena told state-run RIA news
agency. "He know how to go on the Internet in a secure way, and
that is how he sent in his question."
