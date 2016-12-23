MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there were some problems with sports doping in Russia, but that there was no state-sponsored doping system as critics have alleged.

Speaking at an annual end-of-year news conference, Putin said that sports should not be politicised.

