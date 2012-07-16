By Alexei Anishchuk
MAGNITOGORSK, Russia, July 16 President Vladimir
Putin urged Russia's steel industry to be more competitive and
called on exporters to make use of the World Trade Organization
(WTO) to break down trade barriers.
Russia's lawmakers ratified entry to the WTO last week after
nearly two decades of negotiations and Putin
hopes the organisation will help the country's steel industry to
contend with weak global steel markets.
Speaking after he opened the second stage of MMK's
$1.4 billion steel facility at Magnitogorsk on Monday, Putin
said: "Global competition is rather tight, but the majority of
you are global players and you should accept the rules of the
game."
Putin pointed out that import barriers cost Russian
exporters between $1.5 billion and $2 billion a year, adding:
"To change this situation you should more actively make use of
the WTO, of which Russia will become a fully-fledged member
soon."
The WTO settles disputes between member states over whether
importers provide equal conditions for domestic and foreign
goods. Putin said that trade barriers were currently enforced
against Russian exporters in more than 20 countries, including
the United States, China and members of the European Union.
The Mill-2000 steel facility at Magnitogorsk will create
about 1,400 jobs and produce up to 2 million tonnes of
cold-rolled steel for Russia's car industry, home appliance
manufacturers and construction companies.
The group's shares closed up 1.96 percent, outpacing the
broader Moscow stock market, which closed flat.
