* Says taxes for gas industry are low, can rise
* Move mounts pressure on Gazprom after price rise rejected
* Putin aims to eliminate budget deficit by 2015
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW, April 17 Russia's President-elect
Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that taxes on the resource
sectors, including gas production, are low, suggesting that they
should rise.
Putin also said that Russia should aim to achieve a
deficit-free federal budget by 2015 - a pledge that is likely to
require higher resource taxes, as Russia seeks ways to fund
rising social expenditures without straining government
finances.
"We have sectors where a low tax burden is not economically
justified and is not very just from the social point of view. I
am speaking, first of all, about incomplete subtraction of rents
on mineral extraction," Putin told a meeting at the Finance
Ministry.
Putin added that "on the whole I agree that this refers to
the gas industry".
Russia's gas industry has historically been levied with a
lower tax burden compared to oil companies - the key sources of
state budget revenues.
But starting from Jan. 1 mineral extraction tax for Gazprom
, the world's top gas producer, was more than doubled
to 509 roubles ($17.19) per 1,000 cubic metres.
Putin said that he did not believe higher taxes on natural
resource rents would endanger corporate investment programmes,
implying that he believes that Gazprom and other gas companies
could shoulder additional tax rises in future.
Putin, who has served as prime minister but returns to the
presidency on May 7 after winning a March election, has already
thwarted Gazprom's request for an increase in domestic gas
prices, saying that the company should work on finding ways to
cut costs.
ZERO DEFICIT
Russia's state coffers are faced with burgeoning
expenditures, following promises by Putin to increase public
sector pay and social benefits during the election campaign.
In a sign that Putin is opposed to financing these plans
through borrowing, he told the Finance Ministry meeting that
Russia should aim to eliminate its budget deficit by 2015.
"By 2015 we need finally and firmly to achieve a
deficit-free budget," Putin said.
Under its three-year fiscal plan, Russia forecasts a
federal budget deficit this year of 1.5 percent of gross
domestic product, rising to 1.6 percent in 2013 and falling to
0.7 percent of GDP in 2014.
Putin also said that during the same period, the total share
of government debt should not exceed 15 percent of GDP -
implying only a modest rise from the 13.2 percent level
envisaged by the end of this year.
Putin's comments provided guarded support for the Finance
Ministry as it seeks to keep a tight control over government
finances. The ministry itself envisages public debt at 15.7
percent of GDP by the end of 2014.
The Economy Ministry, which supports higher government
spending on infrastructure and human capital, has recently
argued that Russia should run a long-term budget deficit to
promote investment-led growth.
Putin said that he generally agreed with Finance Ministry
proposals to rebuild fiscal reserves and adopt firm budget rules
that would determine how much of Russia's oil wealth would be
spent and how much saved for a rainy day.
But Putin declined to be drawn on concrete plans, saying
that any decisions would require further discussions within the
government.
In recent weeks ministries have made competing proposals
over new rules aimed at stabilising the budget, underscoring
government tensions over fiscal strategy.
($1 = 29.6125 Russian roubles)
