FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Russia's Putin hopes dialogue with Trump will continue
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
India
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
Chinese Nobel laureate's ashes scattered at sea
WORLD
Chinese Nobel laureate's ashes scattered at sea
Movie Review: Jagga Jasoos 
BOLLYWOOD
Movie Review: Jagga Jasoos 
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 14, 2017 / 5:02 PM / a day ago

Russia's Putin hopes dialogue with Trump will continue

2 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, July 8, 2017.Alexander Zemlianichenko/POOL

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he hoped for further dialogue with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump after their meeting in Hamburg earlier this month on the fringes of the G20 summit.

"If the dialogue were to go on, as you've said in this sense, in a humanitarian sense, there is the chance to hope that the dialogue develops further," Putin said during a meeting with workers from the Lebedinsky mine in the Belgorod region.

The meeting was aired by the Russia 24 TV channel.

Putin once again praised Trump's ability "to listen".

"He reacts to the interlocutor, at the reasons, he is involved in the discussion even if he doesn't like something and he doesn't agree with something, he asks some questions, reacts to the interlocutor's reasoning," Putin said.

In Hamburg, Putin said he believed he had already established a personal relationship with Trump, adding that "the TV Trump is very different from the person in reality".

Speaking about crisis in Ukraine, Putin said on Friday that he hope it would eventually be resolved "bloodlessly" and via "democratic processes".

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.