TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields flat as weak auction offsets FBI Comey's ouster
* Comey firing raises worries about Trump's economic agenda * Treasuries bids diminish after poor 10-year note sale * U.S. 10-year yield retests 5-week high * Fed's Rosengren sees possibly three more rate hikes in 2017 (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday as a weak 10-year note auction offset concerns about a political storm over U.S. President Donald Trump's firing of the