MOSCOW Dec 23 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the Normandy format of talks on the Ukraine crisis was not that effective, but should be kept anyway.

Speaking at an annual end-of-year news conference, Putin also said he supported a decision by the European Union to allow Ukrainians to visit the bloc without a visa.