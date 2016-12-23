MOSCOW Dec 23 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Friday that evidence against former economy minister
Alexei Ulyukayev, who was accused of attempting to extort a
bribe from a major oil firm, justified his dismissal in
November.
Ulyukayev was sacked and put under house arrest over
allegations he extorted a $2 million bribe from Russian oil
producer Rosneft
Ulyukayev denies the charges against him.
Putin said he had not spoken to Ulyukayev since his
detention.
"Materials presented by police investigators were enough to
remove him from his post on the grounds that he had lost our
trust," Putin said.
