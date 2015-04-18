MOSCOW, April 18 Russia has key interests in
common with the United States and needs to work with it on a
common agenda, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday
in a television interview.
In his comments to the state-run Rossiya channel, Putin
appeared to soften his anti-American rhetoric after being highly
critical. Relations between Moscow and Washington and other
Western powers have soured over the conflict in Russia's
neighbour Ukraine, sinking to an all-time low.
"We have disagreements on several issues on the
international agenda. But at the same time there is something
that unites us, that forces us to work together," Putin said.
"I mean general efforts directed at making the world economy
more democratic, measured and balanced, so that the world order
is more democratic. We have a common agenda."
Putin has in the past fiercely attacked the United States
and the West in general, blaming them for the Ukraine crisis,
which Russia says was the result of a Western-backed "coup"
against Ukraine's former leader Viktor Yanukovich.
Russia has repeatedly denied accusations from Kiev and the
West that it is supporting pro-Russian rebels with troops and
weapons in eastern Ukraine, where more than 6,000 people have
been killed since last April.
His latest remark comes two days after an annual TV phone-in
show in which Putin accused the United States of trying to
dominate world affairs, saying it wanted "not allies, but
vassals". However, his criticisms of the West were more moderate
than in some previous appearances.
However, both Russia and the West say they back a peace deal
agreed in Minsk in February, as a result of which a ceasefire in
the Donbass region is largely holding.
(Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)