MOSCOW, April 17 President Vladimir Putin said
on Thursday that trust between Russia and the United States had
been damaged before the crisis in Ukraine, but that he wanted to
restore their cooperation.
"To a certain extent trust has been lost, but we do not
think we are to blame," Putin said in a televised phone-in with
the nation.
He said it was U.S. hypocrisy that had brought relations to
their worst level since the Cold War: "The United States can act
in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya but Russia is not
allowed to defend its interests."
The two countries have been at odds over a range of issues,
from U.S. missile defence plans to NATO expansion and the civil
war in Syria. To improve ties, Putin said, the United States
should respect others' interests and international law.
"I want to emphasize once again, Russia is interested in
growing relations with the United States and will do everything
to ensure that this confidence is restored," he said.
The United States has imposed sanctions against some
Russians to punish Moscow for the annexation of Crimea from
Ukraine, and says it is ready to adopt harsher measures if
Russia intervenes further to destabilise Ukraine.
Putin also accused NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh
Rasmussen, in his previous role as Danish prime minister, of
secretly taping and leaking a private conversation between them
to the press.
"I could not believe my eyes and ears ... what kind of trust
can there be after such incidents?" he said. But he added that
Moscow was not interested in souring ties with Europe, and that
he hoped the feeling was reciprocated.
"We do not intend to spoil the relations between Russia and
Europe and hope that this is not part of our European partners'
plans," Putin said.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Christian Lowe and Maria
Kiselyova; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)